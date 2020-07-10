Greek culture minister says Hagia Sophia verdict a 'provocation'

Greece’s culture ministry said on Friday a Turkish court verdict which could convert the Hagia Sophia museum in Istanbul to a mosque was an "open provocation" to the civilized world.

“Today’s decision, which came as a result of the political will of President (Tayyip) Erdogan, is an open provocation to the civilized world which recognises the unique value and ecumenical nature of the monument,” Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said in a written statement.

The minister clarified that Greece was not “trying to interfere in Turkey's domestic affairs,” however, Hagia Sophia is “a monument to all mankind, regardless of religion.”

“The nationalism shown by President Erdogan is not the right advisοr," she added.

[Reuters, Kathimerini]