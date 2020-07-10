Molester rearrested after early release

A 56-year-old gymnast who was granted early release almost two months ago from Grevena Prison in northern Greece after serving just eight years of a 401-year sentence he received for the sexual abuse of 36 minors on the island of Crete was rearrested on Thursday afternoon after an appeals court ruled he must serve the remainder of what essentially is a life term.



The release of Nikos Seiragakis had provoked a public outcry.



After his release, he was arrested again on a prosecutor’s order for violating the restrictive conditions imposed on him.



Then, however, after the decision of the Grevena Misdemeanor Council, he was released again.



According to Cretalive.gr, the Board of Appeals of Western Macedonia on Friday overturned the decision of the Council of Misdemeanors of Grevena, ruling that he remains dangerous and liable to commit similar offenses.