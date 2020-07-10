Extensions to Grand Walk pedestrian network announced

Work to extend the Grand Walk, an ambitious project to create a network of paths for pedestrians and cyclists across central Athens, will begin next Sunday, July 26, in the so-called Commercial Triangle and the Plaka district.



The Municipality of Athens stressed on Friday that “with the gentle interventions in the Commercial Triangle, the next step of the Great Walk is being taken, whose main goal is to create conditions that will ensure safe traffic and unhindered business activity throughout the area.”



The Commercial Triangle is enclosed by Athinas, Stadiou and Mitropoleos streets, and the squares of Omonia and Syntagma.



Plaka is enclosed by Mitropoleos, Ermou, Agioi Asomaton, Apostolou Pavlou - Dionysiou Areopagitou and Filellinon streets and Vasilissis Amalias Avenue.