Olympiakos to play Sevilla or Roma in Europa League if it goes past Wolves

Olympiakos will face the winner of the tie between Sevilla and Roma in the quarterfinals of the Europa League if it upsets the odds and qualifies past Wolves in the Round of 16, according to the draw conducted on Friday in Switzerland.

The Reds have unfinished business with the West Midlands club as they only have played the first leg of their tie, drawing 1-1 in Piraeus in March behind closed doors, in what was the last professional match to be in Greece before the lockdown.

UEFA has decided that the second leg will take place at Molineux in Wolverhampton on August 5 or 6, again without fans.

Then the last eight teams will join a Final-8 tournament to take place in Germany, with ties to be settled in single games in August.