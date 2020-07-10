AHEPA condemns Erdogan’s decision to change Hagia Sophia’s status

The American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) condemned on Friday Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to formally change the status of Hagia Sophia to a mosque, following a Turkish court's decision that paved the way for him to do so.

“It is unfortunate and a disappointment that Hagia Sophia has fallen victim to Turkey's domestic politics. Today's action also is an indictment of Turkey's judicial system following Erdogan’s purges and the diminished role and influence of Turkey's secular community in Turkish society under the tyranny of the Erdogan regime,” President George G. Horiates said in a statement.



“We appreciate the swift response from UNESCO. We call on the international community to hold Turkey accountable to the international bodies and conventions to which it is a signatory that stipulate Turkey's responsibilities to preserve its rich cultural and religious heritage,” he added.