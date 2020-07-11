The various objections to the legislation passed on Thursday that introduces limitations on public protests are legitimate.

However, the attitude that invents political alibis to justify vandalism and acts of violence during demonstrations should not be represented by the parties in Parliament.

It should be noted that tolerance toward violence is one of the reasons that led to the imposition of restrictions on the right to assemble in the first place.

The new law must be applied as an antidote to abuse of that right.