ATHEX: Benchmark’s weekly drop totals 3.88%

The main index at Athinon Avenue suffered losses for the sixth session in a row on Friday, with traders seeing no reason to start buying, in accordance with other European markets that fear a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic may be coming this summer.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended up at 632.97 points, shedding 0.61% from Thursday’s 636.84 points. On a weekly basis it declined 3.88%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.73% to 1,528.83 points and the banks index gave up 0.93%.

Motor Oil dropped 3.52%, Hellenic Petroleum sank 2.74%, Lamda Development shrank 2.62%, Viohalco fell 2.55%, Jumbo lost 2.53%, Fourlis conceded 2.44% and Piraeus Bank parted with 1.95%.

Titan Cement added 2.65%, Piraeus Port Authority advanced 1.53% and Athens Water (EYDAP) earned 1.30%.

In total 26 stocks recorded gains, 66 sustained losses and 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 43.4 million euros, down from Thursday’s €54.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange ended 1% lower to close at 47.60 points.