The re-conversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque is the worst example of religious chauvinism. By shuttering Hagia Sophia as a monument, Turkey has shut the window that Ataturk opened to the world. #HagiaSophia — Elpidophoros (@Elpidophoros) July 10, 2020

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America has condemned the reconversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque as "the worst example of religious chauvinism."