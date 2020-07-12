July 23 marks the two-year anniversary of the deadliest natural disaster in the country’s history: the wildfire in Mati, east of Athens.

In the period after the tragedy, the Greek justice system was decisive in investigating the actions and the omissions that allowed it to happen.

This is also the demand of society. People want the culprits to be brought to justice, without the whiff of a cover-up or undue leniency.

There is also a demand for humanitarian aid for the dozens of families who are still mourning the 102 people who died in the fire.

The tragedy is still here through the people who survived. The state owes them the truth.