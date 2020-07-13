Work of English archaeologist Alan Wace goes digital

A collection of notebooks, drawings, plans and photographs by English archaeologist Alan Wace, who conducted numerous field projects in Greece in the 20th century, has been digitally assembled by the University of Cambridge and the British School of Athens and made available to the public.

The endeavor was undertaken to celebrate the centenary of the start of Wace’s work at the archaeological site of Mycenae in 1920.



Wace (1879-1957), who was a professor at Cambridge, oversaw archaeological digs by the British School in 1920-23, 1939 and 1950-57. His work helped to create a historical framework for Mycenae and the Mycenaean civilization.



His collections can be viewed at udl.lib.cam.ac.uk/collections/mycenae.



