Public offices to be made accessible for disabled

The Environment Ministry has issued instructions so that buildings housing civil service offices are made accessible to people with disabilities.

The instructions apply to buildings built before 2012, which was the last time new building regulations came into force. The guidelines describe how limited adjustments can be made to allow access to the buildings and movement inside them.

They also note cases where buildings will be exempted from these obligation (those with large slopes, in combination with other special conditions).

A feasibility study is currently being prepared for the implementation of the required adaptations, while depending on the required interventions, a building permit or a small-scale work permit could be issued.

The adaptation of public buildings is mandatory by the end of the year, under European Union regulations.