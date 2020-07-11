Web seminar on Israeli annexation plan
Online
The Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) and the Istituto Affari Internazionali (IAI) are organizing a web seminar in English on “Israel's Annexation Plan: How Should Europe React?”
The seminar takes place on Monday from 5.30 to 7 p.m.
Pre-registration is required.
Visit www.eliamep.gr for more.