Cultural heritage ‘wonder’ reopens next month

Extolling what he described as a cultural heritage “wonder,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the recently restored historic Plaka Bridge connecting the villages of Tzoumerka and Kastanochoria over the Arachthos River in northwestern Greece on Saturday. The 19th century single-arched footbridge bridge is the biggest of its kind in the Balkans and the third biggest in Europe. It was destroyed on February 1, 2015, during a flood caused by heavy rainfall. The five-year reconstruction was completed earlier this year and the bridge will be opened to the public next month. “It's a project started by the previous government and I always want to pay tribute to all those who worked very hard for its completion and its official delivery within the next month,” he said.