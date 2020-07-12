NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Police uproot Attica cannabis plantation

A plantation with more than 1,000 cannabis saplings was found on Saturday by officers of the Attica drug enforcement agency with the assistance of a helicopter in an remote location in a forested area in the Gerani mountain range in western Attica.

More specifically, 1,100 saplings were found and uprooted, measuring between 3 and 51 centimeters in height.

Police have launched an investigation to find the person or people who planted the crop.

