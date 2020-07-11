Tourism minister says Brits welcome to visit Greece

British tourists are “welcome” to visit Greece, Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis has said, as the country resumes direct flights from the UK on Wednesday, while expressing hope for a “successful, joyful and, above all, safe tourism season.”



Speaking to Sky News late on Friday, Theocharis admitted that the Covid-19 crisis has had “a significant impact in economic terms,” adding however that Greece was hoping to make up for some of the damage by salvaging its all-important summer tourism season.



“We are very hopeful and optimistic in the sense that we managed to complete the preparations necessary to be able to accept tourists,” he said, adding that the UK is the second biggest market for Greece’s tourism industry.