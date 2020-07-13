NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Cyprus president to meet with PM in Athens

TAGS: Politics, EU, Cyprus

Cyprus President Nikos Anastasiades will arrive in Athens on Tuesday for talks with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in order for the two men to coordinate their moves in view of the upcoming summit of European Union leaders in Brussels on July 17-18 that will discuss the issue of possible sanctions against Turkey over its activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Athens and Nicosia reportedly have slightly different views on the issue.

