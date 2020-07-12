The European Union’s environmental targets for 2030 will require extra capital of 260 billion euros across the bloc, with Greece standing to benefit significantly from the swing to "green energy" per the European Green Deal.



Various sectors already offer great potential for subsidized projects that can be very beneficial.



The fields that could constitute an investment El Dorado in this sense will not only be renewable energy sources, but also refuse management and works toward the upgrading of public and private buildings to energy-efficient models through the installation of units for electricity and heat production.