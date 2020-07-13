Piraeus metro dig reveals ancient treasures

A handout photo made available by the Greek Ministry of Culture shows part of an ancient tank excavation site in Piraeus, south of Athens, in July 2014 (photo issued 12 July 2020). During excavation works in the wells for the expansion of Line 3 of the metro in Piraeus, a large volume of ancient artifacts was found. More than 4,000 of those items have been preserved with 1,400 utensils and 1,300 rare wooden objects which come from houses, household items, furniture and tools. [Greek Ministry of Culture/EPA]