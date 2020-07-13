Dendias, Borrell discuss Turkey on sidelines of EU meeting

Relations between the European Union and Turkey were at the center of talks Monday between the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides.

Talks took place on the sidelines of the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

Speaking on Skai Sunday, Dendias said Greece would ask the EU to prepare a list of “very powerful measures” against Turkey in case it infringes on Greek sovereign rights with its drilling for oil and gas in the Eastern Mediterranean.