NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Gov’t mulling ban on religious festivals to stem coronavirus spike

TAGS: Coronavirus

Prompted by a spike in Covid-19 cases in the country, Greek authorities are mulling a ban on so-called “panigyria,” traditional church-centered celebrations held by village communities to celebrate the feast days of local patron saints.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said authorities are considering a ban on religious festival through the end of July.

Speaking about the issue on Monday, Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis said that police cannot be tasked with the responsibility of breaking up festivals. He said any such restrictions should be overseen by local authorities.

Greek authorities reported 31 new coronavirus cases Sunday, but no new fatalities.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 