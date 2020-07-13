Gov’t mulling ban on religious festivals to stem coronavirus spike

Prompted by a spike in Covid-19 cases in the country, Greek authorities are mulling a ban on so-called “panigyria,” traditional church-centered celebrations held by village communities to celebrate the feast days of local patron saints.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said authorities are considering a ban on religious festival through the end of July.

Speaking about the issue on Monday, Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis said that police cannot be tasked with the responsibility of breaking up festivals. He said any such restrictions should be overseen by local authorities.



Greek authorities reported 31 new coronavirus cases Sunday, but no new fatalities.