Cyprus president to visit Athens for talks Tuesday

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will visit Athens on Tuesday for talks that are expected to focus on the outcomes of Monday’s EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

Anastasiades will meet with his Greek counterpart Katerina Sakellaropoulou at 10.15 a.m. It will be their first meeting since Sakellaropoulou’s appointment as president.

At 11 a.m., Anastasiades will meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Maximos Mansion. Their meeting will be succeeded by talks between the Greek and Cypriot delegations.

At 6 p.m., the Cypriot President will hold talks with Greece’s leftist opposition leader Alexis Tsipras.

Anastasiades, who will be escorted by several officials of the Cypriot administration, will return to Cyprus late Tuesday.



