Greece to tighten checks at border crossings as travel-related infections rise

Greek health authorities will increase testing at the country's borders with Bulgaria and Albania as infections related to tourism from the Balkans have jumped in the past few days, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday.

Speaking at a regular press briefing, he said that from July 1 to 11 authorities have recorded four times as many positive coronavirus tests at the Greek-Bulgarian border crossing of Promachonas than at Athens' international airport.



Border officials will also check the authenticity of the negative test results presented by travellers at Promachonas as of Wednesday and increase checks at the border crossings of Kakavia and Krystalopigi.

Petsas also announced that Greece will allow direct flights from Britain and Sweden as of July 15 and July 22 respectively, and that it is even considering opening for flights from the US at the end of July, depending on developments with the pandemic and provided travellers can show a negative coronavirus test.