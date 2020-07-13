NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Civil agency issues wildfire warning for Tuesday

TAGS: Fire

The General Secretariat for Civil Protection has warned that the risk of wildfires would remain very high on Tuesday in two of the mainland’s regions, Attica and Viotia, and five islands: Evia, Lesvos, Chios, Samos and Ikaria.

The agency said it has briefed regional and local authorities to be on standby for fires in those areas, flagging a Category 4 risk.

Aerial inspections will be carried out by the fire service to monitor the situation in those areas, along with ground patrols, the secretariat said.

The strong winds of recent days, combined with several days of high temperatures, have created a high risk of potential wildfires spreading.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 