Civil agency issues wildfire warning for Tuesday

The General Secretariat for Civil Protection has warned that the risk of wildfires would remain very high on Tuesday in two of the mainland’s regions, Attica and Viotia, and five islands: Evia, Lesvos, Chios, Samos and Ikaria.

The agency said it has briefed regional and local authorities to be on standby for fires in those areas, flagging a Category 4 risk.

Aerial inspections will be carried out by the fire service to monitor the situation in those areas, along with ground patrols, the secretariat said.

The strong winds of recent days, combined with several days of high temperatures, have created a high risk of potential wildfires spreading.