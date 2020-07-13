Fugitive rearrested with drugs in eastern Attica

Police in Attica have arrested a 43-year-old Albanian inmate who had failed to return to the capital’s high-security Korydallos Prison after a furlough, reports said on Monday.

The inmate had been serving a life sentence for murder, attempted murder, robbery and illegal weapons possession.

According to investigators, he was actively dealing drugs during his furlough and was caught with more than 5 kilograms of heroin when he was arrested in Artemida in eastern Attica.

A subsequent search also led to the confiscation of more than 1,000 euros in cash and a suspect passport.