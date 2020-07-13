NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Merkel: Differences remain among EU states on recovery fund, budget

TAGS: EU

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she could not guarantee that EU member states would reach an agreement on a coronavirus recovery fund and a multi-year budget at a leaders summit this week given that differences remain.

"The positions remain apart," Merkel said during a news conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. "I can't say today whether we will reach an agreement on Friday."

She added that Italy and Germany agreed on the basic structure of the EU proposals.

[Reuters]

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 