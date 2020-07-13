Twenty-four new coronavirus infections confirmed, no new deaths

Twenty-four new confirmed coronavirus cases were announced on Monday, with four of these identified at Greece's entry points, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said in its daily briefing.

The total number of infections totals 3,826, of whom 54.5 pct are men. Of these, 1,007 are related to travel abroad, 2,002 to a known case.

No new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, leaving total fatalities from Covid-19 in Greece at 193. The median age of deceased patients was 76 years and most had underlying health problems.

A total of 12 individuals are at intensive care units.