NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Twenty-four new coronavirus infections confirmed, no new deaths

TAGS: Coronavirus

Twenty-four new confirmed coronavirus cases were announced on Monday, with four of these identified at Greece's entry points, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said in its daily briefing.

The total number of infections totals 3,826, of whom 54.5 pct are men. Of these, 1,007 are related to travel abroad, 2,002 to a known case.

No new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, leaving total fatalities from Covid-19 in Greece at 193. The median age of deceased patients was 76 years and most had underlying health problems.

A total of 12 individuals are at intensive care units.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 