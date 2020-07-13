Building permits drop 22.4% y-o-y in April

Total building activity based on permits issued came to 973 in April, according to figures released on Monday by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

Those 973 permits corresponded with a surface area of 194,800 square meters and a volume 961,900 cubic meters. This represents, respectively, a decrease of 22.4% in the number of building permits, 21.8% in surface area and 18.7% in volume, compared with the same month in 2019.

In the last 12 months, from May 2019 until April 2020, total building activity amounted to 18,348 licenses. This figure corresponded to 4.04 million square meters of surface area and 17.66 million cubic meters of volume.

In comparison with the period from May 2018 until April 2019, that was a 20.4% increase in the number of building permits, a 19.5% increase in surface area and an 18.8% increase in volume.