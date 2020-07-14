The committee of experts advising the government on the management of the coronavirus pandemic has repeatedly proven its efficacy. Taking this as a given, its recommendation to ban village festivals must also be accepted.

However, in order for the renewed public awareness effort to be successful, the guidelines announced must be governed by logic.

The government cannot impose restrictive measures domestically while at the same time further opening the borders for direct flights from countries where the pandemic is still in full swing. Such contradictions could undermine compliance.