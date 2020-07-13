ATHEX: Stock sellers make it seven days in a row

The stock slide continued at the Greek bourse for a seventh day in a row on Monday, albeit at a slower pace than in the previous sessions, as a late surge offset most of the earlier losses. Bank stock were once again the main burden in the market, against a general recovery seen in foreign bourses.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 630.72 points, shedding 0.36% from Friday’s 632.97 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.44% to 1,522.05 points.

The banks index dived 2.07%, with Piraeus sliding 2.98%, Alpha falling 2.55%, National decreasing 2.11% and Eurobank parting with 1.27%.

ADMIE Holdings declined 2.55%, Hellenic Petroleum eased 2.11%, Hellenic Exchanges gave up 1.88% and OPAP conceded 1.84%. OTE telecom earned 2.42%, Sarantis improved 2.07% and Coca-Cola HBC grabbed 1.78%.

In total 42 stocks enjoyed gains, 54 sustained losses and 17 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 51.4 million euros, up from last Friday’s €43.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.71% to close at 47.94 points.