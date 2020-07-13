Hotel Grande Bretagne reopens on Wednesday after four months

After being closed for four months due to the health crisis, the Hotel Grande Bretagne in central Athens is reopening its doors to guests on Wednesday, its management said on Monday.



The iconic Syntagma Square hotel "has been a point of reference for over a century for Greek and foreigners alike," said Tasos Homenidis, CEO at owner Lampsa SA, adding that it is ready to "receive guests with a sense of responsibility, giving them and exceptional and authentic accommodation experiences."



General Manager Tim Ananiadis said the hotel is implementing ‘strict protocols’ of its own, along with government health guidelines.