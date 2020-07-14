The government is planning an overhaul of the country’s National Intelligence Service (EYP) foreseeing, among other things, the controversial transfer of one of its key departments to the Defense Ministry.

The planned transfer of EYP’s Electronic Information Department to the ministry, alongside the creation of a technology development center, are part of a raft of proposed changes in the agency’s structure and operation expected to be announced soon.

The goal behind the reform, according to a report on the proposed amendments, is the “modernization of EYP so that it can respond to the new demands of national security as well as securing its access to specialized technology and the funding require for technological progress.”

But the plan has provoked protests by unionists at the agency who claim the service is being “handed over” to the ministry.