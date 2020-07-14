MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Grand Walk reaches Plaka district

Municipal crews started work late on Sunday to extend the network of pedestrianized streets and bicycle lanes called the Grand Walk to Athens’ popular Plaka district. The first interventions started at the lower section of the commercial Ermou Street, stretching from Aeolou to Agion Asomaton streets. The plan foresees the creation of an extra lane for pedestrians and bicycles, however Ermou will remain open to regular traffic. Speaking to Thema radio station on Monday, Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis said ‘the idea is to find a balance between pedestrians, cyclists and [public transport] passengers.’ [Yiannis Liakos/InTIme News]

