Anastasiades in Athens for talks on EU affairs, Eastern Mediterranean

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades is meeting with the Greek president and the country's leadership in Athens on Tueday to discuss bilateral relations, conclusions from Monday's EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and EU-Turkey relations.

Accoridng to his schedule, Anastasiades will meet President Katerina Sakellaropoulou shortly after 10 and then Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at 11:00.

The private meetings will be followed by talks between the respective delegations.

The two leaders will also discuss the forthcoming European Council, which will take place on July 17 and 18, in Brussels.



At 18:00, Anastasiades will also hold a meeting with the leader of the main opposition, Alexis Tsipras.