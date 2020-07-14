Prison guard’s car torched in Lamia

A car belonging to a prison guard that works in the Domokos penitentiary, central Greece, was burned early Tuesday morning, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

The vehicle, which was parked outside the apartment building where the man lives in the town of Lamia was completely destroyed, while an adjacent car and motorcycle were damaged.

Neighbours alerted the fire service when they saw flames and smoke at around 3.30 a.m., the report says.

The prison guard, who has previously served as a warden in Domokos, had a night shift and was not in his apartment.

Speaking to the police after the attack, he described it as a terrorist act, adding that he had recently received threats.