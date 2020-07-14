Top court rules in favor of retroactive claims for some pensioners

The Council of State, Greece’s top administrative court, ruled on Tuesday that citizens who suffered pension cuts between June 2015 and May 2016 are entitled to retroactive claims, but stopped short of vindicating numerous others that had made claims for later years.

The case was based on the Council of State’s October 4, 2019 decision that deemed the so-called Katrougalos law’s recalculation of main pensions based on the amounts paid out by December 31, 2014, as unconstitutional.

The initial claim concerned main and auxiliary pensions for the period from January 2013 to June 2015 that add up to 10.69 billion euros, those from June 2015 to May 2016 that come to 3.98 billion and claims from the enactment of the Katrougalos law in May 2016 until end-2018 that reach up to 11.58 billion euros.

The court also accepted that pensioners who appealed to court until June 2015 are also entitled to retroactive payments, but rejected those whose claims concern the period after May 2016.