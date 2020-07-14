A 91-year-old Greek mariner is running for a place in the Guinness World Records as the oldest amateur competition sailor, after his team submitted his nomination for the renowned reference book.

Stelios Bonas is racing in the amateur competition of the 57th Aegean Rally running through July 20, with his Alter Ego coming in third place in the sport category yesterday.

“We have sent a request to the Guinness records committee and they have asked us to submit audiovisual material, which we are collecting at this year’s Aegean Rally, to document his active participation in such difficult races,” Alexis Bonas, Stelios Bonas’ son and teammate, told Kathimerini.