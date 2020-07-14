NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
58 more coronavirus cases; no new deaths

Greek authorities announced 58 new cases of coronavirus and no fatalities in the past 24 hours Tuesday.

Twenty-eight of the 58 cases involved tourists tested upon arrival.

Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 3,883, with 193 dead.

Thirteen patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 122 have left ICU.

Authorities have conducted a total of 386,307 tests.

