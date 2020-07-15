Incentives for film, TV productions paying off

A series of tax incentives introduced to entice film and television production companies to shoot their projects in Greece appear to be paying off, with the National Center of Audiovisual Media and Communication (EKOME) having received dozens of applications for filming licenses.

Of the 106 applications made to EKOME, 62 productions have been granted a cash rebate and 23 are waiting for approval. The 62 green-lighted projects have budgeted expenses for the Greek parts of their shoots worth a combined total 56 million euros.

The projects intend to shoot at more than 100 locations around the country, including remote islands like Nisyros and Delos.



EKOME was established in 2015 to bolster the film industry in Greece by offering incentives and slashing cumbersome red tape.