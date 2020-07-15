AmCham hosts online conference on Greece’s geopolitical role

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce is hosting an online conference on “The Geopolitical Role of Greece as a Pillar of Stability and Cooperation: Serving as a deterrent force in the Eastern Mediterranean,” from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday.

According to organizers, the event will touch on questions such as: How can Greece, with its track record of using all means at its disposal to effectively manage and overcome challenges, make the most of the opportunities afforded it by its geostrategic position? How can it efficiently maintain agile and combat-ready armed forces able to be rapidly deployed to respond to any threats? How can the country’s defense industry contribute to these efforts? And how can Greece effectively position itself as an economically attractive destination for strategic investment?

Speakers include Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas and US Ambassador in Athens Geoffrey Pyatt.

To attend, visit www.amcham.gr