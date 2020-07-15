The manner in which Turkey appears to sabotage every confidential channel of communication with Athens confirms that it has lost all credibility.

Turkey under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan no longer speaks the language of diplomacy – a trend that had already become evident in the days of the previous leftist administration in Athens.

Greece must now resort to alternative levers of pressure toward a neighbor which is too unreliable to allow room for an approach made in good faith.