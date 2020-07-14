Masks, local lockdowns loom as Covid infections rise

Intensifying localized lockdowns and making masks compulsory in all indoor public spaces are among the measures being mulled by the government as coronavirus infections continue to rise in Greece, particularly through its northern land border with the Balkans.

“We all knew – ourselves and our scientists and experts – that the opening of the borders would bring a partial rise in cases. On the other hand, everyone understands that with public health, medical protocols and respect for human life coming first, the economy and tourism also have to survive,” Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Tuesday night.

“It all depends on us, on our individual behavior, on public health regulations and how we deal with any given situation,” he told Antenna television a few hours after a meeting between government officials and health experts to determine the country’s next moves to stop the escalation of cases.

A total of 58 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, 28 of which were related to foreign travel. The number of patients in intensive care also rose to 13, though no new deaths were reported.