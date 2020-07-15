Teen found dead outside church in Trikala

Police in Trikala, central Greece, have launched a probe into the death of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found near a small church on the city’s Profitis Ilias Hill in the early hours of Wednesday morning.



The girl was found by a passerby who alerted the authorities. The coroner who is to conduct the autopsy said the girl bore injuries to her face and body that suggested she had been beaten, though it remained unclear if those injuries caused her death.



The girl, who is of Albanian descent and lived in Trikala with her parents, twin sister and two younger brothers, had gone out for a walk on Tuesday afternoon with friends, according to relatives who contacted the police when she failed to respond to her cellphone.

According to local reports, the girl had visited a local police station a few days before her death to report her boyfriend for using violence against her.



The youth is now being sought by police in connection with her death.