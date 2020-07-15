Woman found dead outside church in Trikala

Police in Trikala, in central Greece, are investigating after a woman’s body was found outside a church on Wednesday.

The woman, who has not been identified, was found by municipal staff that were sent to clean the church of Profitis Ilias that sits on top of a hill in the area.

Police have cordoned off the area as they continue their search for clues.

According to local media, there were signs of external wounds in her face and bruises on the body. The reports have not been independently confirmed.

