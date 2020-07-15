Ankara renews demand for extradition of eight Turkish officers

Turkey has renewed its demand for the handover of eight Turkish soldiers accused of Ankara of having played a direct role in the abortive coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in July 2016.

Greek courts have rejected repeated Turkish requests for the extradition of the officers who fled to the city of Alexandroupoli in northern Greece with a helicopter one day after the coup.

“We have been waiting for four years now, for the extradition of the eight ex-military individuals (and others) who fled to Greece following the failed coup attempt in Turkey on July 15, 2016,” the Turkish Embassy in Athens said in a post on Facebook on Wednesday.

“Justice must be done, and it must be done sooner than later,” it said.

