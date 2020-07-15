NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

ND proposes Papangelopoulos prosecution

TAGS: Justice, Corruption, Politics

Ruling New Democracy has proposed the prosecution of former leftist alternate justice minister Dimitris Papangelopoulos on a series of charges including morally instigating criminal abuse of authority and attempted extortion, instigating breach of duty, accepting bribes and forming a criminal organization.

The proposal was submitted Wednesday to a parliamentary committee which is investigating whether Papangelopoulos sought to influence the course of a judicial probe into the Novartis bribery affair.

The former minister has denounced the investigation as being politically-motivated.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 