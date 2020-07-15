ND proposes Papangelopoulos prosecution

Ruling New Democracy has proposed the prosecution of former leftist alternate justice minister Dimitris Papangelopoulos on a series of charges including morally instigating criminal abuse of authority and attempted extortion, instigating breach of duty, accepting bribes and forming a criminal organization.

The proposal was submitted Wednesday to a parliamentary committee which is investigating whether Papangelopoulos sought to influence the course of a judicial probe into the Novartis bribery affair.

The former minister has denounced the investigation as being politically-motivated.