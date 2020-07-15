ND seeks prosecution of former alternate justice minister

Ruling New Democracy has proposed the prosecution of former leftist alternate justice minister Dimitris Papangelopoulos on a series of charges including morally instigating criminal abuse of authority and attempted extortion, instigating breach of duty, accepting bribes and forming a criminal organization.

The proposal was submitted Wednesday to a parliamentary committee which is investigating whether Papangelopoulos sought to influence the course of a judicial probe into the Novartis bribery affair.

ND refers to systematic interventions by Papangelopoulos which, it said, were tolerated by the leadership of the former leftist government.

The former minister has denounced the investigation as politically motivated.



Separately, it emerged that Supreme Court deputy prosecutor Evangelos Zacharis has called for charges including abuse of power to be brought against top corruption prosecutor Eleni Touloupaki, who is facing investigation over her handling of the Novartis probe.