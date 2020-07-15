Twenty-seven new infections recorded, no new deaths

Greece’s Health Ministry confirmed 27 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, four of which were detected at the country’s entry points.

The total number of cases now stands at 3,910, of which 54.7 percent are men.

The number of patients who remain intubated remained at 13 while 123 have left ICU.

Heath authorities said no new deaths have been recorded and the overall number of fatalities stands at 193.

Finally, the total number of coronavirus tests conducted in Greece since the start of the pandemic has risen to 391,773.