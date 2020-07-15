Police searching for suspect in hit-and-run probe

The Athens Traffic Police is investigating the circumstances of an accident involving a scooter and an elderly pedestrian who sustained serious injuries.

The collision occurred shortly after midday last Friday on Averof Street in central Athens. The investigation so far suggests that the elderly man was hit by a man riding a white and yellow scooter who initially got off his bike and walked over to the victim but then rode off, violating a red traffic light in the process.

The driver was stout with black hair and was wearing brown shorts and a red t-shirt.

Any witnesses to the accident are asked to contact the traffic police at the following telephone numbers: 210.528.4121, 210.528.4209, 210.528.4064 or 210.528.4058.