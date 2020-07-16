51 fines issued for flouting safety laws over two days

Joint units from the Development Ministry’s commerce and consumer protection service and the Hellenic Police (ELAS) conducted hundreds of inspections in 69 municipalities nationwide on Monday and Tuesday, recording a relatively low rate of violations of health and safety measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

Specifically, the officials carried out checks on 569 businesses – including beach bars, cafes, restaurants and department stores – and recorded 51 transgressions in 39 of those premises, a rate of violation of 6.85 percent.



Officers imposed a total of 13,350 euros in fines on the offenders, chiefly relating to the failure of staff to wear protective masks and overcrowding of the premises.



Two of the businesses were ordered to close for 15 days.