The trend was reversed: Instead of modernizing the country’s education system, the chronic hangups of the public sector were introduced to the private one.
It was a setback brought about by the previous administration, which introduced suffocating bureaucratic restrictions in private education which, among other things, gave quasi-public sector privileges to teachers in the private sector.
The removal of these distortions explains the intense union reactions to the new legislation introduced by the Ministry of Education.